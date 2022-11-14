Trek Financial LLC Has $99,000 Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $5.93 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

