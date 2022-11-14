Trek Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.