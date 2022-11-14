Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Tremor International Trading Down 24.6 %
TRMR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 21,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $18.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
