Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tremor International Trading Down 24.6 %

TRMR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 21,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

