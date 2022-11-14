Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

