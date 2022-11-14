Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.01. 84,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.