Trust Asset Management LLC Has $812,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 491,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

