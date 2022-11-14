Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. 162,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

