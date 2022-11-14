Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,645 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PFE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 660,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

