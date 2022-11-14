Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $90.55. 281,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,388,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

