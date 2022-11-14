Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,594. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

