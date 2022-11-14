Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 17.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 209.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 789,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,273. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

