Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $97.96. 338,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

