Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 854,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,977. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Richard Goudis purchased 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 27.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

