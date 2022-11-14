Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

