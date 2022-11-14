Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Turmalina Metals
