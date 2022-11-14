TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 6.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. 117,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,063,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $578.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. On average, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

