Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. 79,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,438. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

