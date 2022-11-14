UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $419.04 and last traded at $419.04. 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.86.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.47.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 39.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

