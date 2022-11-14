UBS Group Lowers Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$209.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.27.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$193.85. 241,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,250. The company has a market cap of C$33.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$199.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$189.31. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

