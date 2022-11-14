UMA Market Cap Reaches $113.48 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $113.48 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00010001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

