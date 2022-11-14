United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

