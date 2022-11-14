United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $179.33. 57,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

