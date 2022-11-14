United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $346.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $389.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.96.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

