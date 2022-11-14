UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $520.18. 169,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,501. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $486.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

