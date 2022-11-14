UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $23.39

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $23.39 or 0.00137119 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $68.04 million and $1,328.01 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 21.17346101 USD and is down -29.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,328.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

