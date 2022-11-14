USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.29 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.29 billion and $4.02 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,262,623,544 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
