Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

