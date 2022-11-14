Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.05. 128,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

