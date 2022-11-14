Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.69 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.60 million and $17.69 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174742 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,894,491.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

