Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $21.49 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02174742 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,894,491.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

