Verge Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $37.09 million and approximately $763,182.39 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00341146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00122769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00782374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00622967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00239983 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,050,050 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

