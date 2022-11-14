VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.39 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

