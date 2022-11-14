Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,935,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,145,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 594,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 609,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.71. 482,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133,133. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.