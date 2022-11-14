VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

VerticalScope Price Performance

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$5.95 and a 52-week high of C$30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock has a market cap of C$156.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.48.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

