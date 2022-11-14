Vestor Capital LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,562 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 269,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $72.38. 165,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,439,319. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.