Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $14.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $830.59. 13,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $745.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total value of $2,093,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,123.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

