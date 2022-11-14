Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.