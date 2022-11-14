Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 117 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.67. 161,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

