Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

About Walt Disney

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

