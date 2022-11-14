Vestor Capital LLC Sells 16,657 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,210,000 after purchasing an additional 834,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $157.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,004. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

