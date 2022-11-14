Vicus Capital Buys 731 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 342.9% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.07 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

