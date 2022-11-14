Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.81.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of Village Farms International
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
