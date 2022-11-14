Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 116.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 167.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,796,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $774.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.