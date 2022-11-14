Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

