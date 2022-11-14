Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

