Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

