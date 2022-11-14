Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

