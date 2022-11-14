Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.2 %

LRCX opened at $500.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

