Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.69 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00018149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $72.67 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,751.27 or 0.99973567 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.79148953 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $11,100,968.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

