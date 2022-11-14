VVS Finance Trading Down 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $109.60 million and $3.15 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,193,174,840,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,881,547,169,325 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

