Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,656 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $6,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 243.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wabash National by 44.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.49. 10,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,249. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.